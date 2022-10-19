Show You Care
Early voting begins in Iowa Wednesday

By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 7:24 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowans can cast their ballot 20 days before election day, as early voting in the state begins Wednesday.

County auditors will begin mailing out absentee ballots to people who have requested them.

Iowa’s new election laws bans county auditors from automatically mailing absentee ballot request forms to every registered voter.

Anyone looking to vote absentee must have their request form received at the county auditor’s office by Monday at 5 p.m.

Absentee ballots must be returned to the auditor’s office on or before election day for them to be counted. About 150,000 people have requested absentee ballots in Iowa, according to Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate. That’s fewer absentee ballots than in the 2018 midterms.

Pate said Iowans should feel confident in the state’s election security, leading up to the November vote.

“Collectively, we’ve done everything that’s possible to make sure that only those who are eligible to vote are the ones who are voting, and to make sure no outside influence comes into play,” Pate said.

There are a number of satellite voting centers opening Wednesday for those who want to vote early and in-person. These voting centers include county auditor’s offices.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8.

