Dubuque leading the way towards a sustainable future

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Dubuque hosted leaders from across the continent at this year’s Growing Sustainable Communities Conference.

At the Grand River Center in Dubuque, environmental leaders gathered for the last two days, discussing ways to protect the planet we call home.

“We’ve all seen news reports recently and that impacts us all from a humanity perspective because of a loss of life or loss of property and we need to care about each other and care about what we’re doing to our planet.” Gina Bell the Sustainable Community Coordinator for the City of Dubuque explained.

From small solutions, such as when Joshua Chamberland, the Stewardship and Sustainability Coordinator for the University of Dubuque, and volunteers recycled cardboard on college move-in day.

“As the students were moving in we just set up little, uh, corals outside of the residence halls where students could drop their uh cardboard, we had volunteers sort out the plastic and non-reycleables and then transport the materials to the, uh, recycling container. Um, we gathered about 600 pounds of cardboard.” Chamberland recalled.

To a region-size endeavor, Ulrike Passe, a professor of Architecture at Iowa State University, is helping with, aimed at protecting the Mississippi.

“A workshop we had hosted at Iowa State University where we had an open call for presentations and we had 80 people attend all the way from Minneapolis to Louisiana and that gave us the understanding that the topic is of importance to many people that we want to address that.” Passe remembered.

Elizabeth Ellman, the Sustainability Programs Coordinator from Bexley, Ohio, even coming to speak at the conference, excited to join the discourse.

“It’s been fantastic to meet with so many people throughout the midwest so I can share best practices with them and we can share insights and in the future, we can get in touch and share success stories.” Ellman said.

While battling Climate Change can be challenging, conferences like this are a step in the right direction.

“It’s really easy to be overwhelmed and feel despair, but without hope, we’re not going to take any action. While we need to mitigate our greenhouse gas emissions and lower that, we also need to begin adapting to a changing climate.” Bell stated

Confident that with persistence and by working together, cities can tackle Climate Change, one conversation at a time.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.