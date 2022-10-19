Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

Cedar Rapids man arrested for alleged arson that killed 15 animals

(MGN)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 12:07 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Cedar Rapids man has been arrested after police say he set fire to a home on the city’s northwest side that resulted in the deaths of 15 animals earlier this month.

In a press release, police said they arrested 47-year-old Jonathan Jay Ramey on Tuesday on an outstanding warrant for second degree arson and 15 counts of animal cruelty.

The fire happened at a home in the 1700 block of 11th Street Northwest on Oct. 1. Four ducks, three rabbits, two geese, two dogs, two fish, a cat and a snake died in the fire.

The arrest comes after an investigation by the Cedar Rapids Police Department, the Cedar Rapids Fire Department and Cedar Rapids Animal Care and Control. The investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

All the schools in the Columbus Community School District are closed on Monday.
Break-in at Iowa high school leaves classrooms vandalized; student arrested
One dead in single-vehicle crash in rural Linn County Monday night
Actor Mark Wahlberg says he has moved his family from California to Nevada in part to help give...
Mark Wahlberg moves from California to give kids ‘a better life’
It is harvest season across Iowa, but one Iowa farmer has been kept inside due to a recent...
Community helps Iowa farmer diagnosed with cancer during harvest season
Officials said Baleigh Bowlin and Chloe Taylor, both 16 years old, were killed in a single-car...
Two 16-year-old girls die in crash after Homecoming dance, police say

Latest News

Early voting in Iowa is now underway.
Early voting begins in Iowa
As the Midterm election nears, some races across the country could impact the control of...
Midterm election races across the country could impact control of Congress
Russian President Vladimir Putin has declared martial law.
Putin declares martial law in Ukraine regions annexed by Russia
Butch Pedersen and his West Branch Bears have dominated, and so has his son Lance as the head...
Iowa father and son high school football coaches find success, rely on each other