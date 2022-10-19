Cedar Rapids man arrested for alleged arson that killed 15 animals

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Cedar Rapids man has been arrested after police say he set fire to a home on the city’s northwest side that resulted in the deaths of 15 animals earlier this month.

In a press release, police said they arrested 47-year-old Jonathan Jay Ramey on Tuesday on an outstanding warrant for second degree arson and 15 counts of animal cruelty.

The fire happened at a home in the 1700 block of 11th Street Northwest on Oct. 1. Four ducks, three rabbits, two geese, two dogs, two fish, a cat and a snake died in the fire.

The arrest comes after an investigation by the Cedar Rapids Police Department, the Cedar Rapids Fire Department and Cedar Rapids Animal Care and Control. The investigation remains ongoing.

