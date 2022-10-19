Advocates for gun safety speak out against Iowa Amendment 1

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Gun safety advocates met on Wednesday to oppose “Public Measure number 1″ which would add Second Amendment gun protections to the Iowa Constitution. The amendment would support adding the right to own and bear firearms to the Iowa Constitution.

Those opposed to the amendment say this could prevent future attempts to pass gun control laws in the state.

Leah Schneider was one of two shooting survivors to speak out against this amendment. Having survived the 2017 Las Vegas shooting and a shots fired incident at Cedar River Landing in October of 2020, she says she is taking her experiences as an opportunity to advocate for gun safety laws.

She fears this amendment won’t prevent similar shooting events from happening in the future.

“I don’t see our communities getting safer. With this in particular it opens up a lot of opportunity to shut down future abilities for gun safety laws,” said Schneider.

Also there to speak against the amendment was Kayla Panos-Blackcloud who was in a car at a smoke shop near Kirkwood Community College when a gunman shot her in the face, killed two of her friends and injured another.

Supporters of the amendment say it won’t change current gun laws, but will preserve the rights Iowans currently have and constrain the state government from passing new gun laws that don’t meet a significant legal standard.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.