Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

Winning $494M lottery ticket sold in city battered by Ian

The Mega Millions jackpot reached $445 on Tuesday.
The Mega Millions jackpot reached $445 on Tuesday.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 9:56 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A winning lottery ticket worth a share of a $494 million Mega Millions jackpot was purchased in a southwest Florida city hammered by Hurricane Ian late last month.

Florida lottery officials on Monday said one of the two winning tickets was purchased at a 7-Eleven in Fort Myers. The other winning ticket was bought in California.

Hurricane Ian made landfall in southwest Florida as a Category 4 storm on Sept. 28 and has been blamed for more than 100 fatalities in the state. It was the third-deadliest storm to hit the U.S. mainland this century. More than half of the storm-related deaths in Florida were reported in Lee County, which includes Fort Myers.

Lottery winners in Florida have 180 days to claim their prize. Under a new state law, lottery winners can remain anonymous for 90 days from the day they claim the winnings, if their prize is worth $250,000 or more. Past winners have also set up legal trusts as a way to keep their identities anonymous.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Actor Mark Wahlberg says he has moved his family from California to Nevada in part to help give...
Mark Wahlberg moves from California to give kids ‘a better life’
All the schools in the Columbus Community School District are closed on Monday.
Break-in at Iowa high school leaves classrooms vandalized; student arrested
Rep. Ashley Hinson
Iowa Rep. Hinson admitted to hospital for kidney infection
All the schools in the Columbus Community School District are closed on Monday.
Columbus Community School District cancels school Monday due to break-in
A Subaru Legacy that rolled onto its roof along Interstate 380 in Linn County on Sunday, Oct....
Rollover crash injures one in northern Linn County

Latest News

Iowa Rep. Ashley Hinson released from hospital, still recovering from kidney infection
President Joe Biden speaks Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Biden prioritizing abortion legislation ahead of midterms
Some Microsoft employees will soon be looking for new jobs.
Microsoft to cut nearly 1,000 workers
The limited-edition Happy Meals will only be available through Oct. 31, or while supplies last.
McDonald’s iconic Halloween pails are finally back