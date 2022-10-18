Windy and chilly again today, record lows possible tonight

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Plan on another crispy fall day with plenty of sunshine and chilly highs only into the mid-40s. Wind chills this afternoon will likely stay in the 30s. Tonight, temperatures will drop to the upper teens and lower 20s. This is within a degree or two of record lows in the area and we’ll be watching to see if we break any tomorrow morning. After this, the temperatures steadily climb through the week, eventually landing in the 70s by Friday. This is pretty normal October behavior and we expect a mild weekend with highs into the 70s as well. The next chance of rain looks to move in along a cold front early next week.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.