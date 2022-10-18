Willie Ray Fairley says team has ‘completed this mission’ to feed Florida hurricane victims

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Willie Ray Fairley, the owner of Willie Ray’s Q Shack in Cedar Rapids, said he and his team have completed their mission to feed hurricane victims in Florida.

Fairley and his team left earlier this month on a mission to provide food for those impacted by the hurricane, which made landfall late last month.

In a Facebook post, Fairley shared pictures showing his team preparing food, and he expressed gratitude for the team’s work and for all the people who donated to make the trip possible.

“This has to be one of the smallest groups we have traveled with. But let me tell you, all of us worked our butts off to complete this mission,” Fairley wrote in the post. “Words can’t explain how proud I am of these guys. Thank you all for your hard work and to everyone who donated to make this possible.”

Fairley has not said when the team will return to Cedar Rapids, but the post indicated their work was coming to an end.

Fairley and his team previously cooked for victims of natural disasters in Texas, Kentucky, and Louisiana. He has been recognized nationally for his philanthropic work. He was named among Fortune’s 50 Greatest Leaders, and was awarded Outstanding Individual Philanthropist by the Association of Fundraising Professionals.

