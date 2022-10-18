Dimione Walker motions to subpoena police records connecting him and man he’s charged with killing

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Dimione Walker, the man charged with killing Michael Valentine in the April shooting at Taboo Nightclub and Lounge, has filed a motion to subpoena police records that may indicate previous shooting incidents between the two men.

Walker is facing a charge of first-degree murder for allegedly shooting 25-year-old Michael Valentine. He’s facing several other charges to, including going armed with intent, willful injury in violation of Iowa code, and felon in possession of a firearm.

In a motion, Walker claims that there had been prior incidents between Walker and Valentine and that there exist reports and written documentation from Cedar Rapids Police regarding investigations into these incidents.

According to the motion, there was another shooting involving Walker and Valentine that happened less than three weeks earlier, on March 26 at the Spare Time Entertainment Center in southeast Cedar Rapids.

Walker’s lawyers say that Cedar Rapids Police have refused to provide these items to them without a subpoena.

His trial is set for November 8th, 2022.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.