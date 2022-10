CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - After a chilly night, we are looking at a warmer weather trend. Record or near-record lows are possible tonight as we dip into the teens once again. High begin to rebound back into the 50s and ultimately the 70s by Friday. Looks like we will see three days in the 70s before a front moves in on Monday with a rain chance and cooler weather again next week. Have a great night!

