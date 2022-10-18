One dead in single-vehicle crash in rural Linn County Monday night

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The driver of a pickup truck died in a crash after officials said the vehicle hit a grain bin Monday night just west of Cedar Rapids.

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office said the single-vehicle crash happened at Highway 30 and Linn Benton Road at about 11:18 p.m. Monday.

Witnesses told first responders the 2016 Ford F-150 had been traveling eastbound on Highway 30, when it went into the median, crossed over the westbound lanes and hit the grain bin just north of the roadway.

The driver was the only person in the vehicle, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The person’s name is being withheld until relatives can be notified.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.