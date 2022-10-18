Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

One dead in single-vehicle crash in rural Linn County Monday night

(MGN)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 5:39 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The driver of a pickup truck died in a crash after officials said the vehicle hit a grain bin Monday night just west of Cedar Rapids.

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office said the single-vehicle crash happened at Highway 30 and Linn Benton Road at about 11:18 p.m. Monday.

Witnesses told first responders the 2016 Ford F-150 had been traveling eastbound on Highway 30, when it went into the median, crossed over the westbound lanes and hit the grain bin just north of the roadway.

The driver was the only person in the vehicle, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The person’s name is being withheld until relatives can be notified.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Actor Mark Wahlberg says he has moved his family from California to Nevada in part to help give...
Mark Wahlberg moves from California to give kids ‘a better life’
All the schools in the Columbus Community School District are closed on Monday.
Break-in at Iowa high school leaves classrooms vandalized; student arrested
Rep. Ashley Hinson
Iowa Rep. Hinson admitted to hospital for kidney infection
All the schools in the Columbus Community School District are closed on Monday.
Columbus Community School District cancels school Monday due to break-in
A Subaru Legacy that rolled onto its roof along Interstate 380 in Linn County on Sunday, Oct....
Rollover crash injures one in northern Linn County

Latest News

kcrg wx
First Alert Forecast: Tuesday Morning, October 18th, 2022
CRCSD approves consulting firm for superintendent search
Gov. Kim Reynolds and challenger Deidre DeJear debate
Cedar Rapids Community School District flag.
CRCSD approves consulting firm for superintendent search