New FedEx Ground facility to open in Cedar Rapids, adds 300 jobs ahead of holidays

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A new FedEx Ground automated sorting facility is opening in Cedar Rapids in time for the holiday shipping season.

The company says it’ll bring 300 jobs for the holiday season, with opportunities to remain with the company even after the holidays are over.

In a press release, FedEx Ground said the facility will be 480,000 square-feet and will be able to process up to 15,000 packages per hour.

The facility will be located at 1035 Commerce Park Drive Southwest.

For more information on the jobs available, click here.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.