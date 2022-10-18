Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

New FedEx Ground facility to open in Cedar Rapids, adds 300 jobs ahead of holidays

(WFIE)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 9:12 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A new FedEx Ground automated sorting facility is opening in Cedar Rapids in time for the holiday shipping season.

The company says it’ll bring 300 jobs for the holiday season, with opportunities to remain with the company even after the holidays are over.

In a press release, FedEx Ground said the facility will be 480,000 square-feet and will be able to process up to 15,000 packages per hour.

The facility will be located at 1035 Commerce Park Drive Southwest.

For more information on the jobs available, click here.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Actor Mark Wahlberg says he has moved his family from California to Nevada in part to help give...
Mark Wahlberg moves from California to give kids ‘a better life’
All the schools in the Columbus Community School District are closed on Monday.
Break-in at Iowa high school leaves classrooms vandalized; student arrested
Rep. Ashley Hinson
Iowa Rep. Hinson admitted to hospital for kidney infection
All the schools in the Columbus Community School District are closed on Monday.
Columbus Community School District cancels school Monday due to break-in
A Subaru Legacy that rolled onto its roof along Interstate 380 in Linn County on Sunday, Oct....
Rollover crash injures one in northern Linn County

Latest News

The Cedar Rapids Community School District says they're hiring for behind the scenes jobs...
A job that helps kids succeed in the classroom
The Cedar Rapids Community School District says they're hiring for behind the scenes jobs...
Working Iowa: Cedar Rapids Community School District hiring
The company grew from just 30 account executives in 2021 to 150 in 2022. They have about 400...
Endless job opportunities at Infinity
The company grew from just 30 account executives in 2021 to 150 in 2022. They have about 400...
Endless job opportunities at Infinity