Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

More than 1 million diabetic Americans rationed insulin in 2021, study says

More than 1 million diabetics in the U.S. ration their insulin intake, according to a new study.
More than 1 million diabetics in the U.S. ration their insulin intake, according to a new study.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 7:58 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Some diabetics are not as protected as they should be from the disease.

According to a study published Monday in the Annals of Internal Medicine journal, 1.3 million people with diabetes in the United States rationed the amount of insulin they took in 2021.

The findings are based on nearly 1,000 diabetics who use insulin.

Researchers say people who said they skipped doses or took smaller doses were considered to be rationing.

People who do not have health insurance were the most likely to ration, according to the study.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says more than 37 million U.S. adults have diabetes and it’s the 7th most common cause of death in the nation.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Actor Mark Wahlberg says he has moved his family from California to Nevada in part to help give...
Mark Wahlberg moves from California to give kids ‘a better life’
All the schools in the Columbus Community School District are closed on Monday.
Break-in at Iowa high school leaves classrooms vandalized; student arrested
Rep. Ashley Hinson
Iowa Rep. Hinson admitted to hospital for kidney infection
All the schools in the Columbus Community School District are closed on Monday.
Columbus Community School District cancels school Monday due to break-in
A Subaru Legacy that rolled onto its roof along Interstate 380 in Linn County on Sunday, Oct....
Rollover crash injures one in northern Linn County

Latest News

The debate planned for Tuesday night between Iowa Republican Congresswoman Ashley Hinson and...
Debate between Hinson, Mathis canceled, no plans to reschedule
Scott Gray is shown here before the attack that bloodied his face.
Cancer patient beaten after minor accident, sheriff says
Gas prices are down because of low demand, AAA says.
Gas prices down due to low demand, AAA says
State police, along with the New Mexico National Guard, located a stranded Boy Scouts troop and...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Rescuers airlift Boy Scouts out of stranded campsite
The debate planned for Tuesday night between Iowa Republican Congresswoman Ashley Hinson and...
Debate between Hinson, Mathis canceled