Many voice disapproval on Linn County Conservation Board’s plans to pave nature trail

LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Grant Wood Trail is off of Highway 13 near Marion’s Waldo’s Rock Park. The county wants to expand its length and width, and pave it to make it more handicap accessible.

Some say this will take away its natural beauty.

As Jacque Keppler walked along this same path that she’s used to for nine years, she wondered if this will be the last fall she will see it like this.

“They’re going to widen it and then make room on either side for horses or walkers with their dogs and I just think that’s going to take away so much of what’s here. It’s going to destroy the natural beauty,” said Keppler.

Conservation Board Deputy Director, Daniel Gibbins says one of their main goals for these changes is to make the trail more accessible to everyone.

The federal Americans with Disabilities Act requires a surface must be “firm and stable” to allow those with disabilities to use the trail.

“It’s just under a study, we call it a route study and concept design. And then also, we’re looking at potential options that we will study in the future to path that gets to Springville,” said Gibbins.

Even so, the board says its priority is to get the public’s input.

“I got a lot of feedback from strangers and friends that say it should just be left alone, leave the natural beauty because we have a lot of paved trails already in Cedar Rapids,” said Keppler.

“When we connect communities we prefer to do a hard surface. We also love the idea of softer surface too,” said Gibbins. “So we’re really excited about this trail because we think that it could actually meet the needs of just about everyone.”

This paved expansion of the trail is expected to cost about $400,00. A mix of state and county dollars is funding it.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.