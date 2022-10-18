Show You Care
Iowa Rep. Ashley Hinson released from hospital, still recovering from kidney infection

By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 10:31 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Congresswoman Ashley Hinson has been discharged from the hospital after being treated for a kidney infection.

Hinson was admitted to UnityPoint St. Luke’s Hospital on Sunday evening.

The hospitalization forced the cancellation of a debate planned for Tuesday night between Hinson and her Democratic challenger Liz Mathis.

“I am grateful to everyone who has sent thoughts and prayers over the last few days,” Hinson said in a statement. “I am feeling much better, will continue resting at home, and look forward to getting out on the road to be with Iowans soon. The doctors and nurses at UnityPoint St. Luke’s Hospital have been incredible, and I want to thank each of them for their exceptional care.” 

