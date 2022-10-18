‘I had only known Iowa to be my home’: bill could help ‘Documented Dreamers’

NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa (KCRG) - A bill making its way through Congress could be life-changing for Iowans who come to the U.S. legally as children, but who lose a stable immigration status as adults.

So-called “Documented Dreamers” arrive in the U.S. as the dependents of legal immigrants. They can stay on their parents’ visa until the age of 21, but then there is no specific immigration path for them.

One of these Documented Dreamers is Laurens van Beek. He grew up in Iowa City as the child of Dutch immigrants. After turning 21, he used all the visa options available to him before self-deporting to Belgium in July.

On a Zoom call, van Beek described how he’s making the best of his life in Belgium.

“There’s a lot of—my minor was in art history, so being able to see all of the really neat architecture and all of the really cool art has been enjoyable,” said van Beek. “I kind of accepted that it’s a thing that’s going to happen, and I might as well make use of the opportunities that I have while I’m here and try and make it the best time.”

While van Beek has been enjoying parts of his new life, he’s still trying to come back home. “My employer has been working on that process,” said van Beek.

And the process is not a straightforward one. “During that whole process, they have to advertise the position that I’m in. And basically, if there is an American that fills that position with the minimum qualifications, they take priority over me,” said van Beek.

Pareen Mhatre is still a student, studying biomedical engineering at the University of Iowa. She was born in India, but her parents legally moved to the U.S. when she was four months old.

“Growing up, I didn’t realize that I was different from other kids,” said Mhatre. “I had only known Iowa to be my home.”

She added, “I didn’t realize I was different until about when I was applying for colleges. That’s when I realized that, because of my immigration situation, I’d be considered an international student.”

According to Dip Patel, founder of Improve the Dream, there are at least 1,000 people in Iowa with situations similar to van Beek and Mhatre. There is hope that an amendment on the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2023 could soon provide a solution.

“What the amendment does is it allows individuals who have been here for at least eight years under the age of 21....it would allow them to retain their dependent status past the age of 21, until their parents are able to get permanent residency,” said Patel.

The bill has already passed the House, and now faces the Senate.

For now the futures of van Beek and Mhatre remain uncertain.

Mhatre is optimistic—”I do have hope for the end of the year. I really hope that the Senate can pass our solution”— but van Beek is more cautious.

“Holding on to optimism is also not always the healthiest because, you know, with the culture and the climate around the topic, it’s very difficult to say will this go through,” said van Beek.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.