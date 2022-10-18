Show You Care
Fourth teen pleads guilty in Des Moines High School shooting

By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 9:26 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - A fourth teenager charged with murder in a drive-by shooting death of a 15-year-old boy outside a Des Moines high school in March has agreed to plead guilty.

Henry Valladares Amaya has pled guilty to Murder in the Second Degree, and 2 counts of Willful Injury Causing Serious Injury. Court documents filed last week indicated that Marquez-Jacobo, Manuel Buezo, and Kevin Martinez, also have agreed to plea deals.

The remaining defendant charged as an adult has a trial date of April 10. Two other defendants aged 14 and 15 at the time of the shooting remain in juvenile court.

Sentencing for Valladares Amaya is set for May 30th, 2023.

As part of the plea agreement, concurrent prison sentences for the charges are not to exceed 50 years.

