Election day program seeks to thwart voting discrimination and intimidation

In the case of a crime of violence or intimidation, please call 911 immediately.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 3:17 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Department of Justice is leading a nationwide program in order to deter and combat discrimination, intimidation, and threats of violence at the polls this November.

The Election Day Program seeks to ensure public confidence in the electoral process by providing local points of contact for the public to report possible federal election law violations and address any violations if/when they occur.

On Tuesday, United States Attorney Timothy Duax announced that the program for the upcoming November 8th election would be led by Assistant United States Attorney (AUSA) Daniel Tvedt.

Duax said, “Every citizen must be able to vote without interference or discrimination and to have that vote counted in a fair and free election. Similarly, election officials and staff must be able to serve without being subject to unlawful threats of violence. The Department of Justice will always work tirelessly to protect the integrity of the election process.”

Federal law protects the rights of voters and provides that they can vote free from interference, including intimidation, and other acts designed to prevent or discourage people from voting or voting for the candidate of their choice. The Voting Rights Act protects the right of voters to mark their own ballot or to be assisted by a person of their choice (where voters need assistance because of disability or inability to read or write in English).

The law also protects against such crimes as threatening violence against election officials or staff, intimidating or bribing voters, buying and selling votes, impersonating voters, altering vote tallies, stuffing ballot boxes, and marking ballots for voters against their wishes or without their input.

The FBI will have special agents available in each field office and resident agency throughout the country to receive allegations of election fraud and other election abuses on election day.

The local FBI field office can be reached by the public at 402-493-8688.

In the case of a crime of violence or intimidation, please call 911 immediately. State and local police have primary jurisdiction over polling places, and almost always have faster reaction capacity in an emergency.

