Eastern Iowa Honor Flight canceled

A group of Eastern Iowa Veterans will get the chance to visit the nation's capitol Tuesday.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 8:00 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Honor Flight scheduled to take from the Eastern Iowa Airport on Tuesday has been canceled.

A group of Iowa Veterans were at the Eastern Iowa Airport Tuesday morning for the flight that would take them to visit memorials built in their honor in Washington, D.C.

However, the flight has now been canceled, with plans to reschedule it.

No reason has been given for the cancelled flight. No time frame has been given for when the flight will be rescheduled.

The nonprofit says its mission is to give veterans a once in a lifetime opportunity to visit Washington, D.C.

EDITOR’S NOTE: A previous version of this story said the flight had left at the schedule takeoff time.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

