Debate between Hinson, Mathis canceled, no plans to reschedule

By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 8:45 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The debate planned for Tuesday night between Iowa Republican Congresswoman Ashley Hinson and her Democratic challenger Liz Mathis has been canceled.

It comes after Hinson was hospitalized for a kidney infection on Sunday.

The debate was planned to air on PBS. The TV station says there are no plans to reschedule the debate at this time.

Hinson’s staff said she is feeling better, but is still undergoing treatment.

In a statement, Mathis wished Hinson a speedy recovery and said she is shifting her focus back to her campaign efforts as early voting begins this week.

