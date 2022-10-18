CRCSD approves consulting firm for superintendent search

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Monday night the Cedar Rapids Community School Board voted to hire Hazard, Young, Attea and Associates consulting firm in the search for a new superintendent.

The board voted unanimously to hire that firm out of Schaumburg, Illinois. The district is paying more than $24,000 for the consulting service.

A meeting with the firm to formally begin the search process is set for Wednesday night.

The new superintendent would replace Noreen Bush. Bush submitted her resignation effective at the end of the school year as she battles cancer.

She’s on family and medical leave right now.

