Big 12 to go without divisions as 14-team league in 2023-24

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Big 12 will continue to operate without divisions in football next season. That’s when Central Florida, Cincinnati, BYU and Houston join the league to create a 14-team conference.

It will end the current round-robin scheduling framework. Every school will play nine conference games, just like they have since it became a 10-team league, and schools will play each other at least once in each two-year period.

Traditional rivalries, or at least those left after realignments, will be preserved.

The schedule is due out in December.

