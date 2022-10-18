Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

Big 12 to go without divisions as 14-team league in 2023-24

The schedule is due out in December.
The schedule is due out in December.(PRNewswire)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Big 12 will continue to operate without divisions in football next season. That’s when Central Florida, Cincinnati, BYU and Houston join the league to create a 14-team conference.

It will end the current round-robin scheduling framework. Every school will play nine conference games, just like they have since it became a 10-team league, and schools will play each other at least once in each two-year period.

Traditional rivalries, or at least those left after realignments, will be preserved.

The schedule is due out in December.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Actor Mark Wahlberg says he has moved his family from California to Nevada in part to help give...
Mark Wahlberg moves from California to give kids ‘a better life’
All the schools in the Columbus Community School District are closed on Monday.
Break-in at Iowa high school leaves classrooms vandalized; student arrested
One dead in single-vehicle crash in rural Linn County Monday night
Rep. Ashley Hinson
Iowa Rep. Hinson admitted to hospital for kidney infection
Hanson reportedly fled the scene before officers arrived.
Minnesota woman intentionally causes car accident in Dubuque; claims it was to entice human traffickers

Latest News

John's Big Ol' Fish: October 17th, 2022
John’s Big Ol’ Fish: October 17th, 2022
The University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital said Kid Captain Gavin Miller will be...
Ogden, Iowa 13-year-old named Kid Captain when Iowa Hawkeyes take on Ohio State
Heartlanders bring experience and leadership back for second season
Heartlanders bring experience and leadership back for second season
Iowa's Phil Parker addresses challenges containing No. 2 Ohio State
Iowa’s Phil Parker addresses challenges containing No. 2 Ohio State