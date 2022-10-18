Big 12 to go without divisions as 14-team league in 2023-24
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Big 12 will continue to operate without divisions in football next season. That’s when Central Florida, Cincinnati, BYU and Houston join the league to create a 14-team conference.
It will end the current round-robin scheduling framework. Every school will play nine conference games, just like they have since it became a 10-team league, and schools will play each other at least once in each two-year period.
Traditional rivalries, or at least those left after realignments, will be preserved.
The schedule is due out in December.
Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.