Wind Chills Return to the Teens for the first time since April tonight

KCRG-TV9 First Alert Storm Team Meteorologist Jan Ryherd has your latest First Alert Forecast, featuring some of the coldest air of the season yet.
By Jan Ryherd
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Clear skies and calming winds allow some of the coldest air of the season to date to settle in tonight. Look for overnight lows to dip into the lower 20s tonight and again tomorrow night – the first time since mid to late April in eastern Iowa! Wind chills dip into the upper single digits and low teens across the boards. Gusty winds return tomorrow, gusting 15-25 MPH out of the northwest, reinforcing the cooler air and allowing highs only to top out in the middle 40s. The light at the end of the tunnel comes in the form of mostly sunny skies and low 70s by this weekend, though gusty winds look to return. Have a great week!

