WATCH LIVE: Gov. Kim Reynolds and challenger Diedre DeJear debate

Two candidates for Iowa governor are set to square off for their first and only debate on Monday night.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 6:46 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds and her Democratic challenger Diedre DeJear face off in the only debate scheduled between the two of them.

Reynolds is running on her record of cutting taxes and managing state finances, building up a billion-dollar surplus in state funds.

DeJear has been critical of the Republican controlled-government, saying Reynolds and GOP lawmakers are underfunding programs, including public schools and mental health services.

You can watch the debate below:

