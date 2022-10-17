Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

Walmart now selling over-the-counter hearing aids

Walmart
Walmart(WYMT)
By CNN
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 10:11 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Walmart is helping people with hearing problems.

The retail giant announced that it is selling over-the-counter hearing aids from the first time in company history.

These devices can be purchased without a medical exam by a doctor or a prescription.

This comes in the aftermath of the food and drug administration’s new rules regarding hearing aids.

The FDA says their policy change will make hearing aids more accessible to the general public.

Officials say they will be available to U.S. shoppers who are at least 18-year-old with perceived audio issues.

The hearing aids cost between $199 to $999 per pair.

Copyright 2022 CNN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A flatbed tow truck removes a damaged vehicle from the scene of a crash along northbound...
One hurt in single-vehicle crash on Interstate 380
Actor Mark Wahlberg says he has moved his family from California to Nevada in part to help give...
Mark Wahlberg moves from California to give kids ‘a better life’
When crews arrived they found heavy fire expanding into the attic space at the back of the...
Occupants displaced after Cedar Rapids structure fire
File image of Canadian Pacific's Holiday Train that visits the U.S. Northeast and Midwest - not...
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train returns to Iowa after 2-year hiatus
University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City, Iowa. (TAYLOR HOLT/KCRG)
University of Iowa hospitals settle lawsuit with employees

Latest News

GRAPHIC VIDEO: bodycam video released from Bristol shooting
GRAPHIC VIDEO: bodycam video released from Bristol shooting
California's water woes will affect the price of tomatoes in the grocery store. (Source: CNN)
Years of drought squeezing tomato farmers
FILE - Kanye West arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Feb. 9, 2020, in Beverly Hills,...
Kanye West to buy conservative social media platform Parler
Mike Schank had been battling cancer in recent months, a friend said. He died on Wednesday.
Actor in cult favorite ‘American Movie’ dead at 56
The video shows the operator escaping his tow truck about 10 seconds before the train barrels...
Video shows moment train slams into tow truck