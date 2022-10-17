Show You Care
Univ. of Iowa Dance Marathon gifts $1.5 million to support professor for pediatric cancer position at UI Stead Family Children’s Hospital

By Libbie Randall
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 6:27 PM CDT
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Thanks to UI Dance Marathon, the university now has $1.5 million to support a professorship in pediatric oncology.

UI Dance Marathon has made big donations towards tools and positions that support their mission several times since their creation in 1994. From funding MRI machines, a research lab, and a child life fellowship position, these all go towards their overall goal to end cancer among children. With this latest gift, they say they are mostly focusing on the importance of the work medical staff does in trying to reach that goal.

“Without people treating the kids families will still hear the words, ‘Your child has cancer.’ University of Iowa Dance Marathon is committed to the solution in hopes that one day no parents will ever have to hear those words,” said UI Dance Marathon Executive Director, Raginya Handoo.

Other speakers at Monday’s announcement included Dr. David Dickens, UI Dance Marathon Chair in Pediatric Oncology/Hematology; and Bill Nelson, Associate Dean and Executive Director.

To date, UI Dance Marathon has raised more than $34 million.

