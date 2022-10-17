Rollover crash injures one in northern Linn County

CENTER POINT, Iowa (KCRG) - One person was hurt in a single-vehicle crash near Center Point on Sunday afternoon, according to law enforcement officials.

At around 6:10 p.m., the Linn County Sheriff’s Office was sent to a report of a crash on Interstate 380 southbound near mile marker 38. Deputies arrived and located a black Subaru Legacy in the median. They believe that the vehicle was traveling southbound and lost control, causing it to strike the guardrail and roll.

The driver of the vehicle was taken to a nearby hospital via ambulance for treatment of minor injuries, according to officials.

Center Point Ambulance Service and the Center Point Fire Department assisted in the emergency response.

The driver of the vehicle was cited for failure to maintain control, operation without proof of financial liability, and failure to wear a seatbelt.

