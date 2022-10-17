Show You Care
Reynolds’ lead holds steady over DeJear, according to Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll

With less than a month to go before midterm elections, the two candidates for Iowa governor are set to square off on Monday night.
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 9:08 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds continues to hold a sizable lead over her Democratic challenger, according to the latest Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll released on Sunday.

The poll, conducted between Oct. 9 and 12, showed Reynolds capturing 52% of the likely electorate to Democrat Deidre DeJear’s 35%. Rick Stewart, representing the Libertarian Party gained 4% support, with 4% unsure, 3% choosing someone else, and 1% choosing to not vote for the gubernatorial race.

The previous edition of the Iowa Poll showed a similar 17% gap, with 48% of respondents picking Reynolds and 31% DeJear. Both candidates increased their overall support, but by the same amount.

Reynolds had the highest favorable rating among the politicians that the poll asked about, with 55% of Iowans saying they viewed her in that light. Only 26% percent of adults polled said they had a favorable view of DeJear, but 51% said they did not have enough information to even form an opinion on her.

The same edition of the poll found stronger support for Mike Franken, a Democrat aiming to unseat longtime Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley.

The poll, conducted by Selzer & Co., included 804 Iowans of voting age that were contacted by landline and cellular phone, with 620 of those considered likely voters. The margin of error for likely voter questions is +/- 3.9%.

