Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

Ogden, Iowa 13-year-old named Kid Captain when Iowa Hawkeyes take on Ohio State

The University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital said Kid Captain Gavin Miller will be...
The University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital said Kid Captain Gavin Miller will be this week's Kid Captain for when the Iowa Hawkeyes take on the Ohio State Buckeyes.(UI Stead Family Hospital)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 8:18 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - A 13-year-old from Ogden, Iowa is this week’s Kid Captain for when the Iowa Hawkeyes take on the Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday.

The University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital said Kid Captain Gavin Miller was born with severe kidney failure and had a kidney transplant shortly after his first birthday. Miller has had nearly a dozen surgeries.

For the past 13 college football seasons, the hospital has partnered with the Iowa Hawkeyes to pick Kid Captains to honor and celebrate their inspirational stories.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A flatbed tow truck removes a damaged vehicle from the scene of a crash along northbound...
One hurt in single-vehicle crash on Interstate 380
File image of Canadian Pacific's Holiday Train that visits the U.S. Northeast and Midwest - not...
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train returns to Iowa after 2-year hiatus
When crews arrived they found heavy fire expanding into the attic space at the back of the...
Occupants displaced after Cedar Rapids structure fire
University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City, Iowa. (TAYLOR HOLT/KCRG)
University of Iowa hospitals settle lawsuit with employees
After investigating, they arrested 47-year-old Christopher Monzu from Omaha, Nebraska for an...
Omaha man arrested in Fayette County

Latest News

Iowa's Phil Parker addresses challenges containing No. 2 Ohio State
Iowa’s Phil Parker addresses challenges containing No. 2 Ohio State
Brian Ferentz responds to criticisms of offense, feels pressure to perform under father
Brian Ferentz responds to criticisms of offense, feels pressure to perform under father
Iowa fails to find the end zone against Illinois
Iowa fails to find the end zone against Illinois
Backup kicker’s field goal lifts Illini to 9-6 win over Iowa
Backup kicker’s field goal lifts Illini to 9-6 win over Iowa