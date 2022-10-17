Motorcycle ride through northeast Iowa supports Ackley woman with breast cancer

REINBECK, Iowa (KCRG) - An Ackley woman who works in Waterloo has helped others during their time of need—now, it’s her turn.

Sunday was a motorcycle ride for 38-year-old Sarah Wessels, who was diagnosed with breast cancer in August.

“I guess I never knew I had that many people that cared about me,” Wessels said.

The ride started at Silver Eagle Harley-Davidson in Waterloo, where Wessels has worked for close to 20 years. It was organized by people close to her, including Steve Devine, a coworker at the shop.

“If you’ve spent any time at Silver Eagle, you’ve probably dealt with Sarah in some aspect,” Devine said.

It’s not just that Wessels is a familiar face around the dealership—people were eager to support her because Wessels has been instrumental in helping others.

“We get a lot of requests for donations for rides to help other people in similar situations, and Sarah’s the one that always works with those folks and gets those donations lined up for them,” Devine said. “So, it’s really nice to be able to give back to her after helping so many people throughout the years.“

Wessels said she suspected something was wrong as early as June. However, it wasn’t until an unrelated injury sent her to the doctor that she finally got a diagnosis.

“She forgot something, started to go halfway back into the house and the door just slammed into her. And she had such a massive bruise and discomfort that she want to get checked out, make sure she didn’t do some damage, and they sent her to the specialists,” Dave Steninger, Wessels’ father, said.

Wessels is seven weeks into chemotherapy, but said she’s still wrapping her mind around her diagnosis, as well as the demonstration of love and support she called “overwhelming.”

“I can’t even put words together to explain,” Wessels said.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.