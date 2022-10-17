Show You Care
Minnesota woman intentionally causes car accident in Dubuque; claims it was to entice human traffickers

Hanson reportedly fled the scene before officers arrived.(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - On October 15th, Dubuque Police were dispatched to the 900 block of Rhomberg Avenue for a report of a car accident.

Officers arrived on scene to find a 2015 Volkswagen Tiguan belonging to 42-year-old Joanna Hanson had struck a 2016 Kia Sorento, causing $7000 worth of damage. The Sorento was pushed into a 2003 Pontiac Vibe causing an additional $500 worth of damage. The Vibe was then pushed into a 2004 Honda Accord causing another $500 worth of damage.

Hanson reportedly fled the scene before officers arrived.

She was later located and questioned by police. Hanson reportedly advised officers that she intentionally caused the accident in an attempt to get human traffickers to come take her, and that she had “back up” in the area that was waiting to save her after she was taken. She then advised that after her “back up” didn’t show, she got scared and fled the area.

Hanson was charged with Criminal Mischief in the Second Degree.

