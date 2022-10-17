Show You Care
Marion man pleads guilty to receiving child pornography

By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 2:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - On Monday, a former volunteer Linn County reserve deputy sheriff pled guilty to receiving child pornography.

51-year-old Gordon Grabau admitted in court that between December 2014 and June 2021 he knowingly received and attempted to receive images of minors engaged in sexual conduct.

On July 1st, 2021, officers seized his home and found devices containing over 160,000 files containing child pornography and included material involving children as young as infants and toddlers. He was suspended from the Linn County Sheriff’s Office and later resigned on July 17th, 2021.

Grabau was convicted of one count of receiving child pornography. He faces up to 20 years in prison.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

