Man sentenced to life in prison for killing 80-year-old woman in Dubuque

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - A man will spend the rest of his life in prison for killing an 80-year-old woman in Dubuque.

A jury convicted Mark Fishler of first degree murder in the death of Berniece Williamson in August.

The conviction carries a mandatory life in prison sentence, without parole.

Police found Williamson dead at her Clarke Street home in July 2021. Court documents show Fishler was dating the victim’s niece.

Prosecutors say he killed Williamson for her jewelry and money. They also say he was the last one to see her alive.

The defense argued he was there to fix a faucet the day before.

