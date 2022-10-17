Show You Care
A job that helps kids succeed in the classroom

Cedar Rapids Public Schools are hiring in their nutrition services department
The Cedar Rapids Community School District says they're hiring for behind the scenes jobs crucial to a students' success in the classroom.
By Danielle Davis
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 8:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - They are the second-largest school district in the state, with 16,000 students. Staff members say, working in the school’s food and nutrition program at the Cedar Rapids Community School District gives you flexibility, a sense of accomplishment and one where you can see an immediate impact on a student’s behavior.

“It makes you feel good, If a kid is hungry, and they can’t get the nutrition they need, it’s hard to learn. You can’t focus when you’re hungry,” says Becky Popelka, Cafeteria Manager.

She adds, they put a lot of thought and planning into the meals they prepare, giving kids likeable foods that are good for them.

“It’s healthy food, she takes a lot of time to go through and make sure stuff doesn’t have too much salt, the right amount of calories, that they get enough fruit and vegetables, and they are eating healthy,” continues Popelka.

She says the schedule is great, especially for parents.

“When your kids are home, you’re home, you have the summers off, holidays off,” she added. “It just works well if you have kids, even if you are retired or a grandma like me, it just works well.”

Cedar Rapids School District has numerous jobs available, and they say they have a very generous retirement plan.

“Employees usually stay with the district from a few years, to 20, 30, 40 years, we have good longevity in the district. People really like working here and enjoying the company around them and working as a team,” says Haley Resewehr, HR Specialist, Cedar Rapids Community School District.

They also work on educating students on proper nutrition.

Cedar Rapids Community School District was named “The Best In-State Employer” in Iowa by Forbes Magazine in 2020 and 2021.

To apply, visit https://crschools.us/departments/human-resources/

