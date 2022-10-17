Show You Care
Iowa Rep. Hinson admitted to hospital for kidney infection

Rep. Ashley Hinson
Rep. Ashley Hinson(Courtesy: legis.iowa.gov)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 7:14 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Congresswoman Ashley Hinson was admitted to UnityPoint St. Luke’s Hospital on Sunday evening.

In a brief statement, Hinson’s Chief of Staff Jimmy Peacock said she is being treated for a kidney infection.

She is looking forward to being back on the road soon,” Peacock wrote in the statement. “She appreciates all of the prayers and well wishes.”

