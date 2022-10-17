Iowa Rep. Hinson admitted to hospital for kidney infection

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Congresswoman Ashley Hinson was admitted to UnityPoint St. Luke’s Hospital on Sunday evening.

In a brief statement, Hinson’s Chief of Staff Jimmy Peacock said she is being treated for a kidney infection.

She is looking forward to being back on the road soon,” Peacock wrote in the statement. “She appreciates all of the prayers and well wishes.”

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.