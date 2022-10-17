Show You Care
Dubuque man sentenced to six years in federal prison for receiving child pornography

By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - A 32-year-old man from Dubuque was sentenced to six years in prison after a guilty plea of possession of depictions of child sex abuse.

Mychal Olson admitted in court to receiving depictions of minors engaging in sexual conduct from May 2019 to December 2020.

He was sentenced to 72 months’ imprisonment and fined $100. He must also serve a ten-year term of supervised release after the prison term and will be required to register on the sex offender registry.

