Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

Davenport man charged with stabbing person

Shayne M. Hagedorn Sr., 41, is charged with willful injury - causing bodily injury, a Class D...
Shayne M. Hagedorn Sr., 41, is charged with willful injury - causing bodily injury, a Class D felony, and assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, an aggravated misdemeanor.(KWQC/Scott County Jail)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 3:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man was arrested after police say he stabbed a person Sunday.

Shayne M. Hagedorn Sr., 41, is charged with willful injury - causing bodily injury, a Class D felony, and assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, an aggravated misdemeanor.

According to an arrest affidavit:

Davenport police responded Sunday to the area of 35th and Marquette streets for a disturbance.

Hagedorn was in a verbal and physical altercation with another person.

A witness told police, Hagedorn initiated the physical contact. He stabbed and slashed a person multiple times with a sharp object, believed to be a knife.

Hagedorn left the scene and was found by police, according to the affidavit. He ran from police after being told to stop.

Hagedorn posted the $7,300 bond and was released Sunday, according to court records. A preliminary hearing is set for Tuesday at the Scoot County Courthouse.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Actor Mark Wahlberg says he has moved his family from California to Nevada in part to help give...
Mark Wahlberg moves from California to give kids ‘a better life’
A flatbed tow truck removes a damaged vehicle from the scene of a crash along northbound...
One hurt in single-vehicle crash on Interstate 380
File image of Canadian Pacific's Holiday Train that visits the U.S. Northeast and Midwest - not...
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train returns to Iowa after 2-year hiatus
When crews arrived they found heavy fire expanding into the attic space at the back of the...
Occupants displaced after Cedar Rapids structure fire
University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City, Iowa. (TAYLOR HOLT/KCRG)
University of Iowa hospitals settle lawsuit with employees

Latest News

Mychal Olson admitted in court to receiving depictions of minors engaging in sexual conduct...
Dubuque man sentenced to six years in federal prison for receiving child pornography
Grabau was convicted of one count of receiving child pornography.
Marion man pleads guilty to receiving child pornography
One family in Nebraska had their Halloween display stolen.
Stolen Halloween display had been in Nebraska family for nearly 20 years
Iowa Rep. Hinson admitted to hospital for kidney infection