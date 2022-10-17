Show You Care
A cold start to the workweek
By Hannah Messier
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 6:27 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Some Eastern Iowans might be taking their winter coats out of the closet this morning with temperatures in the 20s and 30s. Our Monday afternoon is also looking chilly with highs only climbing into the low 40s across most of the area with the upper 30s possible in our far northern counties. It will also be windy today with winds higher than 30 possible. This will likely make conditions feel colder than the actual temperature with wind chills in the 20s and 30s this afternoon. Despite the winter-like conditions, we’ll also have some sunshine today, but more clouds are expected in the Northwest Zone leading to a partly cloudy sky overall. Temperatures overnight will be cold as well with lows dropping into the 20s.

The colder air will continue through Wednesday with highs staying in the 40s. However, in typical Iowa fashion, a temperature swing is in the forecast for the end of the week and into the weekend with highs in the 50s and 60s Thursday and Friday and back in the 70s for the weekend.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

