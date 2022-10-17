Break-in at Iowa high school leaves classrooms vandalized; student arrested

COLUMBUS JUNCTION, Iowa (KCRG) - Early Monday morning, a break-in occurred at Columbus High School that left extensive vandalism in 6 classrooms and 3 other common and office areas.

The damage included several broken windows, one entrance area, trophy cases, network cables, and other items scattered around the rooms.

According to the school district, a student is in custody in relation to the incident.

The school is expecting to be back open and in session on Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.