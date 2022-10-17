Biden has spent more than a fourth of his presidency working from Delaware

(CNN) - Working from home, at least part-time, has become a way of life for many Americans during the pandemic.

And it’s seemingly no different for the President of the United States.

President Biden has spent more than a quarter of his term working from Delaware, according to Mark Knoller, the longtime unofficial statistician of the White House press corps.

He keeps a tally of the president’s days away from the White House, and he says so far, Biden has spent more than 230 days of his presidency away.

Biden has spent 174 days either at his house in Wilmington or his property at Rehoboth Beach in Delaware.

The President has also spent 64 days at the Camp David Presidential Retreat in Maryland.

That surpasses the getaway time of former President Donald Trump.

At this point in his tenure, Trump had spent about 150 days away from the White House.

