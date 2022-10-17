‘5K Rack Run’ has large turnout, driving donations for fighting breast cancer

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - A change in schedule appears to have helped a local organization increase support for providing help to those fighting breast cancer.

Team Breast Friends started their 5K Rack Run after becoming a nonprofit in 2014. Usually, this run is held on the same day as the Especially For You Race Against Breast Cancer in Cedar Rapids. This year, organizers tried something different: changing the date to the weekend after.

They said that the impact was significant.

Patty Frantz, the Treasurer for Team Breast Friends said

”Right now, we’re $15,000 raised, and we will have still some incoming checks and donations to us this week,” Patty Frantz, the treasurer for the organization, said. “Usually we raise about $8- or $9,000, and maybe 200 hundred walkers. But today the number is 300.″

Frantz also cited that the Iowa Hawkeyes football team had no game this weekend as a contributing factor to the increase.

The money raised will go towards research and covering medical care like mammograms. It can also go toward things insurance might not cover, such as exercise classes. In the end, it’s all about helping people who have breast cancer, which survivor Lisa Benton experienced firsthand.

“It’s been hard, but I had a great support system,” Benton said. “Running, actually, has been my therapy through all of this. So, also Team Breast Friends supported our family through this.”

Benton said that events like this help bring a sense of community.

“I’m not alone. People should talk about it, for sure. People should share their experience, and ask for help,” Benton said. “The biggest challenge for me was asking for help.”

Organizers said it’s important for those diagnosed with breast cancer to know that they’re not alone.

“There are people in the community that are ready to help any patient that needs help,” Stef Swails, who is a board member for Team Breast Friends, said. “And, be sure to get your mammograms.”

“Don’t be afraid to reach out. That’s what we’re here for,” Frantz added.

Team Breast Friends will hold its Plants for a Cure fundraiser on May 13, 2023.

