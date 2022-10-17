2022 eastern Iowa Trick-or-Treat times

It’s that time of year again! Cities across eastern Iowa are releasing trick-or-treat times as communities prepare for Halloween fun!

Some cities, like Cedar Rapids and Marion, don’t have specific, city-wide trick-or-treat times, but Marion city leaders say trick-or-treating should conclude by 8 p.m. Officials recommend residents who want to participate turn on porch lights when ready to greet trick-or-treaters, and turn them off again when finished. Anyone who doesn’t wish to participate should leave porch lights off.

Here is a list of Halloween trick-or-treat times in eastern Iowa:

Belle Plaine - Oct. 31 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. (see additional events here)

Bettendorf - Oct. 31 from 5 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. (Halloween Parade is Oct. 29 at 6:30 p.m.)

Cedar Falls - Oct. 29 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Center Point - Oct. 31 from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Coralville - Oct. 31 from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Durant - Oct. 31 from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Dysart - Oct. 31 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Epworth - Oct. 30 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Farley - Oct. 30 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Iowa City - Oct. 31 from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Marion - Trick-or-Treat event at City Hall (1225 6th Avenue) Oct. 31 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. (no citywide set time for trick-or-treating)

Monticello - Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

North Liberty - Oct. 31 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. (additional Halloween events list)

Prairieburg - Oct. 30 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Sumner - Oct. 31 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Swisher - Oct. 31 from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Traer - Oct. 31 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Waterloo - Oct. 29 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Waverly - Jack-O-Latern Night - Oct. 27 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. - Citywide trick-or-treat on Oct. 31 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

