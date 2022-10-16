Show You Care
Volunteers help ‘Sleep in Heavenly Peace’ build beds for kids

On Saturday, the Linn County Chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace had some help building dozens of beds for families in need.
By Cole Krutzfield
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 11:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - The Linn County chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace had some help with building dozens of beds for families in need.

The chapter is part of a national nonprofit that gives beds to children and families without a place to sleep. Today, volunteers from local businesses like Hilton Garden Inn Cedar Rapids and Lloyd Companies helped construct 40 beds.

This is the last of around 6 builds they’ve held this year. In total, they’ve built around 400 beds. Organizers say that the need goes well beyond just providing a place to sleep.

The Chapter President for Linn County Sleep in Heavenly Peace Chapter Marl Conzett said

“We talk about not only having good sleep for kids, but also their mental health. I know when I was a child. my bed was a place where I could go and it was my spot. If I wanted to be by myself, or play by myself, or read a book, it was a place I had to go,” Marl Conzett, local chapter president, said. “These kids don’t have this is giving those kids a place to call their own it’s their spot.”

Several local companies participated in the project.

