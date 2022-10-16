Show You Care
Tattoo event raises money for Foundation 2

Dozens of people in Linn County got new tattoos today, for a special cause.
By Mollie Swayne
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 11:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - Dozens of people in eastern Iowa have new tattoos after a fundraiser for Foundation 2 Saturday afternoon.

People were waiting in a line out the door of Art by Lin in downtown Marion for the tattoos, which all incorporated semicolons. It’s a symbol of strength through mental health struggles and thoughts of suicide.

One of those waiting for a tattoo was Gretchen Dennis.

“Foundation 2 is a great resource for parents. I’ve had to call it myself to get help with my son,” Dennis said.

“Mental health awareness is definitely near and dear to my heart,” Dennis said. “My son has been getting mental health help since he was in third grade. And that presented with him being suicidal at the age of nine.”

Dennis said being open about mental health was crucial.

”I think it’s important for parents to open up communication with their kids about suicide. Talking about it is not going to make your child suicidal. Talking about it is going to open that conversation up and let them know you’re a safe person and that it’s safe for them to say if they’re having those feelings,” Dennis said.

Dennis shared she was getting her tattoo behind her ear, somewhere “prominent and obvious.” She believes the semicolon will be a way to show what’s impacted her life and to start discussions.

“I mean, I have other tattoos and they all mean something. And, you know, I frequently tell a story... to go with each tattoo when given the opportunity,” Dennis said.

Jena Schoenhofer, a marketing specialist with Foundation 2, agreed that the semicolons tattoos were a good way to share and connect.

“They’re great conversation starters,” Schoenhofer said. “You know if you see a semicolon tattoo on someone, you know there’s a story behind it.”

Schoenhofer said the event is one Foundation 2 tries to hold “every couple of years.” She added the event raised about $1,500 for the nonprofit.

