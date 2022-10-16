Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

Staying cool on Sunday

Staying cool on Sunday
By Hannah Messier
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 6:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -This morning’s temperatures are slightly warmer than yesterday morning’s in the upper 30s and low 40s. It’s still a fairly chilly morning for people heading to church. We’re also starting Sunday with a clear sky, which means lots of sunshine once the sun rises above the horizon. Highs this afternoon will be cooler than yesterday in the low to mid-50s across Eastern Iowa with a partly cloudy sky. Temperatures tonight will be colder, dropping into the upper 20s.

Monday is also looking chilly with a mix of sun and clouds and temperatures only reaching the low 40s. Some places might even stay in the upper 30s. Highs will likely be in the 40s through the middle of the workweek with a mix of sun and clouds.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image of Canadian Pacific's Holiday Train that visits the U.S. Northeast and Midwest - not...
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train returns to Iowa after 2-year hiatus
Melina Carattini and her family behind her. The gym remained silent until the 10th point so her...
Volleyball crowd stays quiet to allow player’s autistic brother to attend final game
A flatbed tow truck removes a damaged vehicle from the scene of a crash along northbound...
One hurt in single-vehicle crash on Interstate 380
CRSD, Coralville Police, and CRPD investigating assault involving Wilson Middle School...
Police investigate assault involving Wilson Middle School Volleyball team and coach
The county sheriff's Office says it received a call about a man stuck in a grain bagger in the...
Farm accident leads to death in Delaware County

Latest News

KCRG-TV9 First Alert Storm Team Meteorologist Hannah Messier brings the latest First Alert...
First Alert Forecast: Sunday Morning, October 16
A chilly night ahead.
First Alert Forecast: Saturday evening, October 15
Scattered clouds are likely on Sunday.
Much chillier air on the way, starting Sunday
Scattered clouds are likely on Sunday.
First Alert Forecast