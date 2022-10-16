Staying cool on Sunday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -This morning’s temperatures are slightly warmer than yesterday morning’s in the upper 30s and low 40s. It’s still a fairly chilly morning for people heading to church. We’re also starting Sunday with a clear sky, which means lots of sunshine once the sun rises above the horizon. Highs this afternoon will be cooler than yesterday in the low to mid-50s across Eastern Iowa with a partly cloudy sky. Temperatures tonight will be colder, dropping into the upper 20s.

Monday is also looking chilly with a mix of sun and clouds and temperatures only reaching the low 40s. Some places might even stay in the upper 30s. Highs will likely be in the 40s through the middle of the workweek with a mix of sun and clouds.

