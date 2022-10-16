Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

Omaha man arrested in Fayette County

After investigating, they arrested 47-year-old Christopher Monzu from Omaha, Nebraska for an...
After investigating, they arrested 47-year-old Christopher Monzu from Omaha, Nebraska for an out of state warrant for a felony controlled substance violation.(WABI)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 9:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At around 3:45 a.m. Sunday morning the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office looked into a suspicious vehicle located at High and Dry Storage Units in Oelwein.

After investigating, they arrested 47-year-old Christopher Monzu from Omaha, Nebraska for an out of state warrant for a felony controlled substance violation. Monzu was taken to Fayette County jail and held on a 50,000 dollar cash/surety bond.

The Oelwein Police Department assisted the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image of Canadian Pacific's Holiday Train that visits the U.S. Northeast and Midwest - not...
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train returns to Iowa after 2-year hiatus
Melina Carattini and her family behind her. The gym remained silent until the 10th point so her...
Volleyball crowd stays quiet to allow player’s autistic brother to attend final game
A flatbed tow truck removes a damaged vehicle from the scene of a crash along northbound...
One hurt in single-vehicle crash on Interstate 380
CRSD, Coralville Police, and CRPD investigating assault involving Wilson Middle School...
Police investigate assault involving Wilson Middle School Volleyball team and coach
The county sheriff's Office says it received a call about a man stuck in a grain bagger in the...
Farm accident leads to death in Delaware County

Latest News

When crews arrived they found heavy fire expanding into the attic space at the back of the...
Occupants displaced after Cedar Rapids structure fire
Staying cool on Sunday
Staying cool on Sunday
Newbo City Market celebrates 10 years of helping Cedar Rapids businesses
Newbo City Market celebrates 10 years of helping Cedar Rapids businesses
Mental health awareness tattoos.
Tattoo event raises money for Foundation 2