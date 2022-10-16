Show You Care
Occupants displaced after Cedar Rapids structure fire

By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At 3:40 a.m. Sunday morning the Cedar Rapids Fire Department was dispatched to 1512 Wheatland Court SW for a structure fire after receiving a report of smoke and flames coming from the back of the home.

When crews arrived they found heavy fire expanding into the attic space at the back of the building. The firefighters used hoselines both inside the house and at the rear of the house to successfully battle the fire. More fire crews from the Cedar Rapids Fire Department went to the scene where they checked for fire extension, secured a continuous water supply, searched the home’s three floors for occupants, vertically vented the house’s attic, and secured utilities.

One male, one female, and three dogs were inside the home during the fire. The occupants have been displaced but none of them needed medical attention. However, Area Ambulance Service did assist the Cedar Rapids Fire Department at the scene.

The home suffered both outside and inside smoke and fire damage and the smoke alarms were working. The incident is under investigation.

