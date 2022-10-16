Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

Much chillier air on the way, starting Sunday

Colder air is on the way, starting on Sunday.
By Corey Thompson
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 7:17 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Big changes in our weather are on the way, but likely without any rainfall for most.

A cold front moves through Sunday which switches our winds to a northwesterly direction with some decent gusts during the day. Highs are limited to the low 50s for most.

Things turn much chillier for the start of the next week, when highs will not escape the low to mid 40s. At least a couple hard freezes are likely during this time, as well. Wind chills could be quite chilly to start off Tuesday. Get ready to get the coat out, if you haven’t already this season.

A significant warm-up kicks in for the latter half of next week, with highs back above normal by the next weekend.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CRSD, Coralville Police, and CRPD investigating assault involving Wilson Middle School...
Police investigate assault involving Wilson Middle School Volleyball team and coach
File image of Canadian Pacific's Holiday Train that visits the U.S. Northeast and Midwest - not...
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train returns to Iowa after 2-year hiatus
Melina Carattini and her family behind her. The gym remained silent until the 10th point so her...
Volleyball crowd stays quiet to allow player’s autistic brother to attend final game
The county sheriff's Office says it received a call about a man stuck in a grain bagger in the...
Farm accident leads to death in Delaware County
A man was taken to the hospital after a motorcycle crash in Cedar Rapids Thursday night.
Man sent to hospital after motorcycle crash in Cedar Rapids

Latest News

Scattered clouds are likely on Sunday.
First Alert Forecast
KCRG-TV9 First Alert Storm Team Meteorologist Hannah Messier brings the latest First Alert...
First Alert Forecast: Saturday Morning, October 15
Fall-like temperatures continue this weekend
Fall-like temperatures continue this weekend
Chilly weather is on the way.
First Alert Forecast: Friday evening, October 14