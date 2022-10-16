Much chillier air on the way, starting Sunday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Big changes in our weather are on the way, but likely without any rainfall for most.

A cold front moves through Sunday which switches our winds to a northwesterly direction with some decent gusts during the day. Highs are limited to the low 50s for most.

Things turn much chillier for the start of the next week, when highs will not escape the low to mid 40s. At least a couple hard freezes are likely during this time, as well. Wind chills could be quite chilly to start off Tuesday. Get ready to get the coat out, if you haven’t already this season.

A significant warm-up kicks in for the latter half of next week, with highs back above normal by the next weekend.

