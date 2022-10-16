Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

Lessons from Hurricane Michael being applied to Ian recovery

Lessons from Hurricane Michael being applied to Ian recovery
Lessons from Hurricane Michael being applied to Ian recovery(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Southwest Florida is getting some advice from the Florida Panhandle as it moves ahead after Hurricane Ian. Four years before Ian, the Panhandle had its own encounter with an even stronger hurricane, Michael.

Mayor Greg Brudnicki and other leaders from a rebuilt Panama City traveled to the southwestern coast this week at the request of Gov. Ron DeSantis to help officials plan a way forward. Brudnicki says officials have to concentrate on removing debris because nothing else can happen until that’s done. Michael did an estimated $25 billion in damage in 2018. Damage from Ian is estimated at several times that much.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image of Canadian Pacific's Holiday Train that visits the U.S. Northeast and Midwest - not...
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train returns to Iowa after 2-year hiatus
A flatbed tow truck removes a damaged vehicle from the scene of a crash along northbound...
One hurt in single-vehicle crash on Interstate 380
Melina Carattini and her family behind her. The gym remained silent until the 10th point so her...
Volleyball crowd stays quiet to allow player’s autistic brother to attend final game
University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City, Iowa. (TAYLOR HOLT/KCRG)
University of Iowa hospitals settle lawsuit with employees
CRSD, Coralville Police, and CRPD investigating assault involving Wilson Middle School...
Police investigate assault involving Wilson Middle School Volleyball team and coach

Latest News

A father and son on a fishing trip were caught off guard by a humpback whale that broke the...
Father and son surprised by humpback whale while fishing
This image released by Universal Pictures shows horror character Michael Myers in a scene from...
‘Halloween Ends’ wins box office but renews streaming debate
Cedar Rapids educators confident of shift to bigger schools
Cedar Rapids educators confident of shift to bigger schools
City folks used to order eggs by mail.
Waterloo exhibit recalls mid-20th century family life