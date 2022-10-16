Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

Day accounts for 4 TDs as Northern Iowa routs Utah Tech

UNI Logo
UNI Logo(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 8:36 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) - Theo Day threw three touchdown passes, ran for another score, and Northern Iowa racked up 548 yards on offense in a 42-14 victory over Utah Tech.

The Panthers struck early, with Day’s 44-yard touchdown pass to Sergio Morancy coming on their first possession. Day threw second-quarter TD passes of 32 yards to Desmond Hutson and 70 yards to Sam Schnee for a 34-7 halftime lead.

Day’s 1-yard run early in the third quarter was UNI’s final score of the game. Day completed 13 of 23 passes for 308 yards, an average of 23.7 yards per completion. The Panthers had 229 yards on the ground.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CRSD, Coralville Police, and CRPD investigating assault involving Wilson Middle School...
Police investigate assault involving Wilson Middle School Volleyball team and coach
File image of Canadian Pacific's Holiday Train that visits the U.S. Northeast and Midwest - not...
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train returns to Iowa after 2-year hiatus
Melina Carattini and her family behind her. The gym remained silent until the 10th point so her...
Volleyball crowd stays quiet to allow player’s autistic brother to attend final game
The county sheriff's Office says it received a call about a man stuck in a grain bagger in the...
Farm accident leads to death in Delaware County
A man was taken to the hospital after a motorcycle crash in Cedar Rapids Thursday night.
Man sent to hospital after motorcycle crash in Cedar Rapids

Latest News

Kurt Warner returns to Cedar Falls, talks about the future of the UNI Dome
Kurt Warner returns to Cedar Falls, talks about the future of the UNI Dome
Sergio Morancy scores a touchdown for UNI
Annexstad, Illinois State beat Northern Iowa 23-21
Alex Allen finding his groove among the Panther's offense
Alex Allen finding his groove among the Panther’s offense
Theo Day leads Northern Iowa over Indiana State 20-14
Theo Day leads Northern Iowa over Indiana State 20-14