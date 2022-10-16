Show You Care
Colder air continues to pour into eastern Iowa

Windy, chilly weather hangs around a while.
By Corey Thompson
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The coldest air of the season is continuing to pour into the region, sending temperatures downward.

Lows tonight will fall into the upper 20s with a bit of a breeze persisting. Winds will be gusty at times on Monday as highs are held back in the upper 30s and low 40s. More 20s for lows and 40s for highs are expected through mid-week.

After that, a warming trend starts and continues into the weekend, ending with highs in the 70s. A chance for some rain, or even a few storms, works into the region late Sunday into the early portion of the workweek.

